TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Sunday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $939.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.