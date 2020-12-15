TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEL. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $120.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 161,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after acquiring an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.