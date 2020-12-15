TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $121.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $117.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.