Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) versus Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Financial Analysis

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 6.35% 20.57% 5.91% Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89%

Volatility and Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Superconductor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $24.04 billion 1.62 $235.19 million $0.11 106.45 Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 5.10 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 2 14 0 2.88 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Superconductor Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for operators in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

