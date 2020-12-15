Telos (NYSE:TLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of Telos stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.