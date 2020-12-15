Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

