Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,183 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

THC opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

