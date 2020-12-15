Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 992.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

