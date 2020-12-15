Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.54. 2,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several research firms have commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.