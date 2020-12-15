The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded The Chemours from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

CC stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.35. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Chemours by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Chemours by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

