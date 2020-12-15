The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $325.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $262.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.62.

NYSE GS opened at $237.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,444,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

