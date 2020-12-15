The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $325.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $262.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.62.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $237.79 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.