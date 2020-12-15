The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

GBX opened at $34.83 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $557,398. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 226.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

