The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, January 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of HCKT opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

