The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV) Trading Down 0.7%

The Income & Growth VCT (IGV.L) (LON:IGV)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). Approximately 3,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

