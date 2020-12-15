The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

