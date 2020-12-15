The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTW. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

