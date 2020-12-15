The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

