The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,448 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MOS stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

