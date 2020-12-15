The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Mosaic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304,633 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $23,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

