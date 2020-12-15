The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $785.00 to $825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.67.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $718.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $717.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $5,413,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.