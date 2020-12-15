Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 0.7%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 90,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 23,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRY. ValuEngine lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Thryv alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,389,555.00. Insiders sold 135,356 shares of company stock worth $1,785,519 over the last three months.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.