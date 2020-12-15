Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Shares Down 6%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)’s stock price dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

