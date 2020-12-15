TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

TPIC stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $20,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 261,724 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 228.7% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 57.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

