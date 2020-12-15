Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Trading Down 2.5%

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.20 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.41). Approximately 38,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 113,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.81. The company has a market cap of £32.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

Get Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Gourley bought 200,000 shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

About Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.