Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) Shares Down 2.9%

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TPHS)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. 36,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 28,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Place Company Profile (NYSE:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.