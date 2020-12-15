Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) Trading Up 18.6%

Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) were up 18.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several analysts have commented on TLG shares. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$1.80 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$3.10 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83.

In other news, Director Christopher Justin Reid acquired 24,500 shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,445 shares in the company, valued at C$4,124,658.56.

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:TLG)

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.