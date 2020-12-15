TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $18.66 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $661.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

