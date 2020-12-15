Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Shares of MTN opened at $278.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 697.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 108,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

