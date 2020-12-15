Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Up 4.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) shares shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 1,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.