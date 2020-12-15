Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

