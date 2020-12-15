Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $129,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.