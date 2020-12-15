U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion are impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas unit and the Industrial and Specialty Products division. Lower frac activity and well completion activities are affecting financial performance of the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of SLCA opened at $6.10 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $451.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.