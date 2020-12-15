Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

