UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.67. 82,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 71,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$44.33 million and a P/E ratio of -26.51.

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) Company Profile (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

