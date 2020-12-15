UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) & Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Financial Analysis

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and UnitedHealth Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group $242.16 billion 1.32 $13.84 billion $15.11 22.25

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and UnitedHealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A UnitedHealth Group 6.62% 27.53% 9.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and UnitedHealth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A UnitedHealth Group 0 5 16 1 2.82

UnitedHealth Group has a consensus target price of $378.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given UnitedHealth Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UnitedHealth Group is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has partnership with the University of California, San Francisco to expand the mental health workforce in California. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

