Uxin (UXIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 17th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

