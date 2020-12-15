Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.77.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN opened at $278.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total transaction of $1,226,081.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,108.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.