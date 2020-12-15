Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $308.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $254.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.77.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $278.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average is $220.97. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

