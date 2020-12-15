VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) Shares Up 1.1%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.71. 5,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:PEK) by 185.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.36% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.