VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.31% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.