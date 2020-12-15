Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 207,634 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,528 shares of company stock worth $31,999,321. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

