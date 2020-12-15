Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Verso has a dividend payout ratio of -14.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Verso to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

VRS opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $404.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

