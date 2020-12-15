Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 131,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 78,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

