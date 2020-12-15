Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

