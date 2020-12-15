Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 56,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 67,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

