Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53 on February 5th

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5325 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vodafone Group has a payout ratio of 121.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.3%.

VOD opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

