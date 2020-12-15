Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 243,527 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 863,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,527 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 338,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 875,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Shares of M stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

