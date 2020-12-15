Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 147.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FirstCash worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in FirstCash by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 33.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

