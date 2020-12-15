Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 119,597 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,597 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 634,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 221,683 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 143,860 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

